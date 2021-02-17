Advertisement

Local police investigating after puppies abandoned in dumpster during snow storm

The puppies had “icicles in their whiskers,” woman says
By Rissa Shaw
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 7:12 PM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELLMEAD, Texas (KWTX) - Bellmead police are investigating after a pair of puppies were found in a dumpster during single-digit temperatures Monday night.

Two sisters found the young puppies, pit bull mixes, after 7 p.m. while taking out trash at the Eagle Crest Apartments on Bellmead Dr.

“My step-sister went to throw out the garbage and said she thought she heard puppies in there, and we all got dressed to go check,” said Michelle Tovar.

“We got a step-stool and climbed in, and the puppies were at the very bottom with trash piled on top of them, they weren’t in a box or anything, they had icicles in their whiskers.”

They called Bellmead Police and local animal rescue groups for help.

“The puppies were almost frozen, but they’re alive and being cared for,” said Asst. Chief Brenda Kinsey. “It was a male and a female, about four or five weeks old.”

Animal rescuers came to pick up the puppies and transport them to Cottonwood Veterinary Clinic where they continue to recover.

The puppies are reportedly sick and have worms.

“That’s probably why the people threw them away, they didn’t want to take care of them,” said Tovar.

Once the puppies are healthy enough, they’ll go to New York Bully Crew.

Police say the investigation is active and are asking anyone who saw or heard anything to please notify BPD Sgt. Irving at (254) 799-0251.

Those responsible face animal cruelty charges.

“We ask pet owners to remember to bring their pets in during these freezing temperatures,” said Kinsey. “Pets are like people, they are susceptible to frostbite and hypothermia.”

“We also will actively investigate any report of animal cruelty,” she said.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A BTU lineman works after record snowfall hit the Bryan area.
“No end in sight” for rolling power outages says ERCOT
What stores are open today in Brazos County
Why it’s taking so long for the power to come back on
North Zulch, Brenham, Madisonville added to boil water notices across the Brazos Valley
BTU: Rotating outage requirements may risk customers’ “health and wellbeing”

Latest News

Carbon Monoxide awareness and safety
Do’s and Don’ts: Avoiding carbon monoxide poisoning
Freezing rain is an issue for travel and power Wednesday. A last round of snow is expected...
WINTER STORM WARNING: Freezing rain quickly becoming an issue Wednesday morning
Hill County cattle rancher David Ballew rescued a calf stranded on ice Tuesday following days...
Local rancher saves calf stranded on ice
Brazos County Precinct 3 Constable J.P. Ingram says his Chief Deputy, Calder Lively, is making...
Local chief deputy constable “making good improvement” following weekend vehicle crash
A water line break has been reported at Rock Prairie Road, officials confirmed Tuesday night....
Wellborn SUD working on water line break at Rock Prairie Road