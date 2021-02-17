Local police investigating after puppies abandoned in dumpster during snow storm

BELLMEAD, Texas (KWTX) - Bellmead police are investigating after a pair of puppies were found in a dumpster during single-digit temperatures Monday night.

Two sisters found the young puppies, pit bull mixes, after 7 p.m. while taking out trash at the Eagle Crest Apartments on Bellmead Dr.

“My step-sister went to throw out the garbage and said she thought she heard puppies in there, and we all got dressed to go check,” said Michelle Tovar.

“We got a step-stool and climbed in, and the puppies were at the very bottom with trash piled on top of them, they weren’t in a box or anything, they had icicles in their whiskers.”

They called Bellmead Police and local animal rescue groups for help.

“The puppies were almost frozen, but they’re alive and being cared for,” said Asst. Chief Brenda Kinsey. “It was a male and a female, about four or five weeks old.”

Animal rescuers came to pick up the puppies and transport them to Cottonwood Veterinary Clinic where they continue to recover.

The puppies are reportedly sick and have worms.

“That’s probably why the people threw them away, they didn’t want to take care of them,” said Tovar.

Once the puppies are healthy enough, they’ll go to New York Bully Crew.

Police say the investigation is active and are asking anyone who saw or heard anything to please notify BPD Sgt. Irving at (254) 799-0251.

Those responsible face animal cruelty charges.

“We ask pet owners to remember to bring their pets in during these freezing temperatures,” said Kinsey. “Pets are like people, they are susceptible to frostbite and hypothermia.”

“We also will actively investigate any report of animal cruelty,” she said.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.