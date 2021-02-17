Advertisement

Local rancher saves calf stranded on ice

By Rissa Shaw
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 10:28 PM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
Aquilla, Texas (KWTX) - A cattle rancher in Hill County saved a calf stuck on a bed of ice after a stock tank froze over due to an unprecedented winter storm.

The rancher, David Ballew, was checking on his herd Tuesday morning when he found the calf laying down in the middle of the iced-over tank.

He slowly walked across the ice to save the little fella and slide it back onto land.

Experts say it’s a good idea to consistently check tanks and livestock during freezing weather events.

