Local veteran fights aftermath of Coronavirus inside nursing home

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - As COVID vaccinations roll out in Brazos County, our hospitals remain full of patients still getting treatment and fighting the virus. For some of them, the road to recovery is a long one.

“Every step forward is a step forward, no backward steps,” said retired Lt. Commander Thomas Powell.

Powell has been through his fair share of fire fights, having served in the military for over 30 years. He’s even dealt with health issues that affect his heart and lungs.

But this battle is different.

“I’ve fooled myself into thinking that I’ve beat ‘em before, I’ll beat ‘em again.”

Powell was diagnosed with COVID-19 in December. He’s recovered, but his body is still trying to catch up.

“I have to be able to get my strength up to the point I can sit up, stand up and move around without dropping my oxygen saturation,” Powell said.

An early release from the hospital after recovering from Coronavirus left him calling 911 a few days later and ending up back in the COVID unit.

“The scariest point was when I looked at my wife and she looked back at me and I think right then we both had the same feeling: Am I ever going to get to see you again?”

Powell’s family says all they want is to give their dad a hug.

“I said, ‘Here’s your hug. Take my virtual hug for now.’ And she responded with ‘Hugs back.’ I got virtual hugs from nine of my grandchildren,” said Powell.

Powell has had some visitors, but they have been mostly socially distant. He says he doesn’t want to just heal from this virus.

“This nation needs to be healed.. Whether it’s healing from COVID or healing from the difference of opinion of where the United States is going,” Powell said.

His release date is still ‘to be determined’, but Powell can’t wait to be with the ones he loves the most.

Powell and his family started doing ‘Hugs for Healing’ on Facebook. He wants to encourage other people to send a virtual hug to those who need it.

