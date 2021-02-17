Advertisement

No. 24 women’s tennis SEC opener at Kentucky postponed

(KBTX)
By Matt Callaway / Texas A&M Athletic Communications
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 8:32 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas -- The No. 24 Texas A&M women’s tennis conference opener against Kentucky, originally scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 18, has been rescheduled for Monday, Feb. 22 at 10 a.m. at the Hilary J. Boone Tennis Center because of travel-related to weather conditions.

The Aggies are now scheduled to open SEC play at No. 15 Vanderbilt Saturday at 12 p.m.

