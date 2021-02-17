Advertisement

Robertson County residents stocking up before the next storm

Some residents have been left without power.
By Jessica Gruenling
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 6:22 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HEARNE, Texas (KBTX) - On Tuesday morning, the Brookshire Brothers parking lot was busy.

“Mainly I got essential stuff,” said Landon Sumner, a Hearne resident.

People were restocking things they need as they deal with the unusual severe winter weather.

“Definitely some weather we haven’t experienced for a number of years,” said Matthew Swain.

Swain and his wife drove in from Calvert. He says they’ve been dealing with their power going on and off for the past two days.

“Right now the pipes are frozen, we don’t have water, running water, nor can we even drain our water because that froze too, so it’s a little bit of a problem to flush the toilet,” said Swain.

Going to a hotel isn’t an option for his family because his son has COVID.

“It’s difficult because you can’t go to a hotel and run away in a circumstance like that,” said Swain.

Swain is thankful the grocery store is open, but Brookshire Brothers has had their own issues.

Manager Rebecca Schlesinger says they lost power Sunday and on Monday the refrigeration system went down.

“We had to pull everything, so at the moment we’re just trying to like get everything back up to where people can shop,” said Schlesinger.

Brookshire Brothers did close at 5 p.m, they are scheduled to reopen at 10 a.m. on Wednesday.

Many of our stores are open today with limited staff. We are here for you, but for your safety, we encourage you to stay...

Posted by Brookshire Brothers on Monday, February 15, 2021

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Why it’s taking so long for the power to come back on
ERCOT directs utilities to begin rolling outages across Texas
A view of weather conditions of University Dr from the Hilton Hotel.
Power outages could last for hours, stretch for days according to utility company
More boil water notices enacted across the Brazos Valley
What stores are open today in Brazos County

Latest News

Tuesday Night Winter Storm Warning Update
Tuesday Night WINTER STORM WARNING Update 2/16
BTU outages caused by ERCOT mandated blackouts
A&M expert: Statewide energy generation not well designed for “super low temperatures”
JBG Plumbing
Local plumbers responding to frozen pipes and water heaters
College Station Fire Department sees call volume double in 24 hours
College Station Fire Department sees call volume double in 24 hours