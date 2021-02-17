Robertson County residents stocking up before the next storm

HEARNE, Texas (KBTX) - On Tuesday morning, the Brookshire Brothers parking lot was busy.

“Mainly I got essential stuff,” said Landon Sumner, a Hearne resident.

People were restocking things they need as they deal with the unusual severe winter weather.

“Definitely some weather we haven’t experienced for a number of years,” said Matthew Swain.

Swain and his wife drove in from Calvert. He says they’ve been dealing with their power going on and off for the past two days.

“Right now the pipes are frozen, we don’t have water, running water, nor can we even drain our water because that froze too, so it’s a little bit of a problem to flush the toilet,” said Swain.

Going to a hotel isn’t an option for his family because his son has COVID.

“It’s difficult because you can’t go to a hotel and run away in a circumstance like that,” said Swain.

Swain is thankful the grocery store is open, but Brookshire Brothers has had their own issues.

Manager Rebecca Schlesinger says they lost power Sunday and on Monday the refrigeration system went down.

“We had to pull everything, so at the moment we’re just trying to like get everything back up to where people can shop,” said Schlesinger.

Brookshire Brothers did close at 5 p.m, they are scheduled to reopen at 10 a.m. on Wednesday.

Many of our stores are open today with limited staff. We are here for you, but for your safety, we encourage you to stay... Posted by Brookshire Brothers on Monday, February 15, 2021

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.