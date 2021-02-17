Second winter storm brings ice accumulation concern

A WINTER STORM WARNING is in effect until Thursday morning as the next round of ice concerns and hazards arrives in the Brazos Valley. Even with temperatures in the mid-20s, Tuesday’s sunshine helped melt a minimal amount of our recent snow and ice. Beware: once the sun sets those puddles and slush will flash freeze, creating black ice and new problems all over again. To top it off, as freezing rain spreads in from the west -- as early as this evening -- a new coating of ice 0.10″ to 0.30″ thick is expected to form. Those further east (generally near or east of I-45) could collect as much as an additional 0.5″ of ice. As this expected rain falls, it will stick / freeze to every surface. THIS HAS THE POTENTIAL TO CAUSE SIGNIFICANT PROBLEMS: ongoing power outages and travel hazards are the leading concerns For perspective:

Ice 0.10″ thick: Creates hazardous travel; icy roads and sidewalks

Ice 0.25″ thick: Tree limbs sag or break, some power outages from down or damaged power lines expected

Ice 0.50″ thick: Crippling . Trees damaged, widespread power outages expected

Freezing rain comes to an end by mid-morning to midday but clouds and highs at or below freezing will do little to melt any of the new or old ice. Another passing disturbance has the potential to bring a quick round of snow or a sleet / snow mix Thursday morning. Lows fall to the mid and upper 10s Friday morning before we make an attempt to thaw out and melt the Brazos Valley by the weekend.

Wednesday: WINTER STORM WARNING Cloudy with morning freezing rain. New ice accumulations: 0.05″ to 0.30″. High: 31. Wind: NNE 5-15 mph.

Wednesday Night: Cloudy with a 30% chance for pre-sunrise snow or snow / sleet. Low: 25. Wind: NNW 5-15 mph.

Thursday: Cloudy with a 40% chance of snow or a snow / sleet mix. High: 32. Wind: NNW 10-15 mph.

Thursday Night: Clearing skies, turning very cold. Low: 19. Wind chills nearing single digits. Wind: NE 5-15 mph.

