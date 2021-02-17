Advertisement

Texas A&M versus Mizzou postponed

(KBTX)
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 2:23 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Alabama -- Texas A&M women’s basketball’s game versus the Missouri Tigers on Thursday, Feb. 18 at Reed Arena has been postponed due to icy weather that has impacted the Bryan-College Station area, the Southeastern Conference announced Wednesday.  

A make-up date has yet to be determined.

FOLLOW THE AGGIES

Visit 12thman.com for more information on Texas A&M women’s basketball. Fans can keep up to date with the A&M women’s basketball team on Facebook, Instagram, and on Twitter by following @AggieWBB

Most Read

Over a dozen boil water notices issued across the Brazos Valley
A BTU lineman works after record snowfall hit the Bryan area.
“No end in sight” for rolling power outages says ERCOT
Freezing rain is an issue for travel and power Wednesday. A last round of snow is expected...
WINTER STORM WARNING: Freezing rain quickly becoming an issue Wednesday morning
What stores are open today in Brazos County
Why it’s taking so long for the power to come back on

Latest News

Gary Blair named to Naismith late season Coach of the Year Watch List
Sam Houston State Basketball
Men’s basketball game at Lamar moved to Feb. 22
Texas A&M Baseball
Aggies selected for nine games on the SEC television package
Texas A&M-Alabama game postponed