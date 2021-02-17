Texas A&M versus Mizzou postponed

BIRMINGHAM, Alabama -- Texas A&M women’s basketball’s game versus the Missouri Tigers on Thursday, Feb. 18 at Reed Arena has been postponed due to icy weather that has impacted the Bryan-College Station area, the Southeastern Conference announced Wednesday.

A make-up date has yet to be determined.

FOLLOW THE AGGIES

Visit 12thman.com for more information on Texas A&M women’s basketball. Fans can keep up to date with the A&M women’s basketball team on Facebook, Instagram, and on Twitter by following @AggieWBB