Treat of the Day: Brenham Masonic Lodge donation creates Blinn scholarship

By Alex Bukoski
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 8:15 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
BRENHAM, Texas (KBTX) - Brenham-based Graham Masonic Lodge No. 20 recently donated $15,000 to create a new endowed scholarship for Blinn college students. This is the third endowed scholarship created by the lodge.

All three were established in honor of Masons who have served as administrators, educators, or trustees at Blinn College, including Dr. Thomas M. Spencer, Dr. James H. Atkinson, Dr. Charles Cottingham, Waldo F. Burt, Bob Ham, B.C. Crawford, Nathan L. Byrd, James Carstarphen, Johnell Schmidt, Clifford “Conway” Draehn, Dr. Greg Phillips, and former Blinn trustees Julian E. Weisler, Leon Toubin, and Steve Westbrook.

The lodge’s endowed scholarships are funded through member donations or members who included a financial gift in their wills.

Area students planning careers in education are given first priority in consideration for one of the lodge scholarships.

