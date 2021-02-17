Advertisement

US charges North Korean computer programmers in global hacks

By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 10:38 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department has charged three North Korean computer programmers in a broad range of global and destructive hacks, including targeting banks and a movie studio, federal prosecutors said Wednesday.

The newly unsealed indictment builds off an earlier criminal case brought in 2018 and adds two additional North Korean defendants. Prosecutors say all three programmers are members of a military intelligence agency of the North Korean government.

