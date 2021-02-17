Advertisement

Wellborn SUD working on water line break at Rock Prairie Road

Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 9:55 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
WELLBORN, Texas (KBTX) - The Wellborn Special Utility District is working on a water line break Tuesday night at Wellborn and Rock Prairie Road, officials confirmed.

No other information was immediately available but the organization posted this message on its webpage Monday:

Due to rolling blackouts, we are asking customers to minimize nonessential water use. Continue to drip faucets to prevent freezing but minimize any other nonessential water use.

You can click here to sign up for email and text alerts from Wellborn SUD.

Some viewers have asked if this will affect College Station water services or the water tower at Tower Point, but a city spokesman tells KBTX at this time there’s no reason it should affect College Station customers.

