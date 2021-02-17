Advertisement

White House relaunches Snapchat account

By CNN Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 9:07 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - If you have missed the official White House Snapchat account, you’ll be glad to hear that it is back.

On Tuesday, the Biden administration relaunched the account with a message from the president talking about the COVID-19 pandemic.

In his first Snapchat as president, President Joe Biden donned a mask and pleaded with Snapchatters to wear one too.

The country’s top infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, also made an appearance.

The White House Snapchat account was created in 2016 under the Obama administration and was also used by the Trump administration, but the company terminated the account following the United States Capitol riots.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Why it’s taking so long for the power to come back on
ERCOT directs utilities to begin rolling outages across Texas
A view of weather conditions of University Dr from the Hilton Hotel.
Power outages could last for hours, stretch for days according to utility company
Brenham, Madisonville added to boil water notices across the Brazos Valley
What stores are open today in Brazos County

Latest News

Brazos County Precinct 3 Constable J.P. Ingram says his Chief Deputy, Calder Lively, is making...
Local chief deputy constable “making good improvement” following weekend vehicle crash
President Joe Biden comforts a second grade student during a CNN town hall.
President Joe Biden comforts a second grader during a CNN town hall
A water line break has been reported at Rock Prairie Road, officials confirmed Tuesday night....
Wellborn SUD working on water line break at Rock Prairie Road
President Joe Biden boards Air Force One at Hagerstown Regional Airport, Monday, Feb. 15, 2021,...
Biden optimistic on reopening of elementary schools
A woman wrapped in a blanket crosses the street near downtown Dallas, Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021. ...
Millions endure record cold without power; at least 20 dead