WINTER STORM WARNING: More freezing rain/ice Tuesday night & Wednesday

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - We are not done yet, Brazos Valley. As additional rounds of freezing rain/ice move into the area, another WINTER STORM WARNING is now in effect until 6am Thursday morning area-wide.

WHAT: Freezing rain is expected to move in Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning, with another round of freezing rain / sleet / snow possible Wednesday night / Thursday morning. As this expected rain falls, it will stick / freeze to every surface. Ice accumulations ranging 0.10″ - 0.30″ are expected by sunrise Thursday, with isolated totals up to 0.50″ possible for areas farther east (generally along or east of I-45).

IMPACTS: This has the potential to cause SIGNIFICANT problems. Ongoing power outages due to the weighing down of tree limbs or power lines and travel hazards are the leading concerns. Tuesday’s sunshine worked to melt a bit of the existing snow and ice on the ground, but after the sun goes down Tuesday night, the leftover puddles and slush will refreeze into patches of black ice. With additional rounds of freezing rain and ice through the overnight hours, driving conditions will remain hazardous and dangerous for anyone looking to get out on the roads. For perspective: Ice 0.10″ thick: Creates hazardous travel; icy roads and sidewalks Ice 0.25″ thick: Tree limbs sag or break, some power outages from down or damaged power lines expected Ice 0.50″ thick: Crippling. Trees damaged, widespread power outages expected



More freezing rain/ice moves into the Brazos Valley Tuesday night/ Wednesday morning, potentially bringing significant problems. (KBTX)

The freezing rain looks to move out of the area by mid-morning to midday Wednesday, leaving the cloud cover behind. As temperatures struggle to reach the freezing mark into the afternoon, icy road conditions will likely stay in place throughout the day. If that wasn’t enough, yet another round of freezing rain / sleet / snow may move in Wednesday night / Thursday morning as a disturbance passes by. This sends overnight lows into the teens Friday morning before we start to thaw things out heading into the upcoming weekend.

Icy and hazardous road conditions are expected through late week. Be extra careful and try to stay off of the roads! (KBTX)

Bottom line: we are not out of the woods yet. Icy, hazardous road conditions will likely stick with us through the end of the week, with additional power outages possible. Plan to stay off the roads if you do not have to be on them, and be extra careful and take your time if you do. The latest information on business, organization, and school closings can be found here.

