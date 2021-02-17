Advertisement

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY: Ice concerns & more snow

By Mia Montgomery
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 5:42 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A Winter Weather Advisory (better for the Brazos Valley in terms of less-severe impacts) is now in effect and replaces the previously issued Winter Storm Warning for the following counties:

  • Burleson • Brazos • Madison • Houston • Trinity • San Jacinto • Walker • Waller • Montgomery • Grimes • Austin • Washington counties until 12pm Thursday
  • Lee County until 6pm Thursday
  • WHAT: Temperatures will fall into the mid-20s by Thursday morning as colder air moves into Southeast Texas. Liquid water on roads, sidewalks, or parking lots will quickly refreeze. Light snow or a mix of light sleet and snow will be possible at times, with the activity generally beginning after midnight and into Thursday morning. Snowfall totals could range from a light dusting - 0.5″ by the time all is said and done.
Up to 0.5" of snow could be found for some by the end of the day Thursday.
Up to 0.5" of snow could be found for some by the end of the day Thursday.(KBTX)
  • WHEN: Through Thursday morning.
  • IMPACTS: Leftover liquid water/slush resulting from Wednesday’s brief melting will quickly refreeze through the overnight hours. Black ice will form on roadways, sidewalks, and parking lots resulting in very slippery conditions making it difficult to navigate. Dangerous and hazardous road conditions are expected. Trees and power lines covered in ice could buckle or break across the area.
Be extra careful out on the roads Wednesday and Thursday -- whatever melted through the day...
Be extra careful out on the roads Wednesday and Thursday -- whatever melted through the day will refreeze into black ice on roadways as overnight lows head for the mid 20s.(KBTX)

Hang in there, Brazos Valley. Keep checking back for additional updates to the forecast at KBTX.com or your PinPoint Weather App.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Over a dozen boil water notices issued across the Brazos Valley
A BTU lineman works after record snowfall hit the Bryan area.
“No end in sight” for rolling power outages says ERCOT
Freezing rain is an issue for travel and power Wednesday. A last round of snow is expected...
WINTER STORM WARNING: Freezing rain quickly becoming an issue Wednesday morning
What stores are open today in Brazos County
Why it’s taking so long for the power to come back on

Latest News

The attorney general has issued stern warnings about price gouging to businesses in times of...
How to spot and report price gouging in Texas
USPS seeing delays in delivery with winter weather.
Wondering where your mail is? Here’s what you need to know
Staying Safe in Winter Weather
Staying Safe in Winter Weather
Department of Veterans Affairs
Central Texas VA cancels appointments, surgeries for Thursday