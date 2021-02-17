Advertisement

Wondering where your mail is? Here’s what you need to know

Mail delivery services impacted by winter weather
USPS seeing delays in delivery with winter weather.
USPS seeing delays in delivery with winter weather.(KBTX)
By Jessica Gruenling
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 5:49 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Many of people have asked when they’ll see mail and packages delivered. Here is what KBTX found out.

According to the United States Postal Service website all delivery offices were shutdown on Tuesday. On Wednesday, 11 post offices in the Houston district were reopened.

In a statement FedEx said, “Prolonged severe weather is continuing to impact much of the FedEx network in the U.S., including the ability to pick up and deliver in certain cities. We have contingency plans in place to help lessen the effect of inclement weather on operations and service, and we are implementing those plans as we’re able. The safety of our team members is our top priority as we work to provide the best possible service for our customers. Customers with questions about their shipments should monitor the Service Alerts page on fedex.com

Amazon is also seeing delays. Amazon Spokesperson Daniel Martin said, ”The health and safety of our employees, customers and the drivers who deliver packages is our top priority. We continue to closely monitor weather reports and the progress of the storms. Out of an abundance of caution and to ensure everyone’s safety, we have closed some of our sites in Texas.”

Here are the steps Amazon is taking:

  • We’re actively monitoring the weather reports and following the guidance of local authorities to determine when any sites in impacted areas should close and/or reopen.
  • All associates will be paid for their scheduled shift.
  • Customers living in areas affected by the inclement weather may see a delayed delivery promise date on items when they go to checkout. In limited circumstances, customers outside the impacted area may also see a slower delivery promise if the product they are ordering is shipping from an area within the projected path of the storm.

UPS said they are delivering to locations where conditions allow. For service alerts you can visit their website.

For those looking for food delivery options DoorDash said, “The safety of our community is paramount, and we are actively evaluating our service areas impacted by the weather and may pause operations and communicate these actions with our merchant partners and Dashers. We will continue to closely monitor the situation and adjust our operations as necessary.”

