2 officers accused of drinking, ignoring calls while on duty in Conn.

By News 12 Connecticut staff
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 11:48 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORWALK, Conn. (NEWS 12 CONNECTICUT/CNN) - Two police offers accused of drinking and ignoring service calls appeared in court Wednesday.

They were found at a hotel together when they were supposed to be on patrol, authorities said.

Michael Dimeglio and Sara Laudano are accused of drinking at Donovan’s in south Norwalk just before starting their shifts Oct. 9.

Once on the clock, police said they drank more alcohol in the department’s parking lot, where Laudano also took a hit of THC from a vape pen.

That evening, she allegedly continued to drink, this time in the parking lot of High Road School, with Dimeglio and a friend joining her for part of the time.

Laudano is accused of spending four hours there and ignoring two calls for service.

Police said both officers later checked into a hotel while still on the job for an overtime shift.

When dispatch couldn’t get a hold of Laudano, a supervisor tracked her down.

Police said the two were found in a room together “not in a condition to respond to calls for service.”

Dimeglio and Laudano are charged with reckless endangerment, along with larceny for getting paid while allegedly not working.

Laudano faces an additional charge of risk of injury to a child for allegedly drinking, then driving with her baby in the patrol car.

Dimeglio, a veteran officer, will seek a court rehabilitation program that could lead to his charges being dropped.

The attorney for officer Laudano told the judge his client will likely do the same.

Accelerated rehabilitation is a program for first-time offenders that allows them to avoid a guilty plea or trial and instead serve probation.

If they do so without any criminal violations, the charges are dismissed.

Both officers are suspended while an internal investigation continues. The case is scheduled to return to court May 24.

