2021 Southland Baseball Tournament Returns to Hammond

By Southland Conference
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 3:06 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
FRISCO, Texas – The Southland Conference announced Thursday that the 2021 Southland Baseball Tournament will return to Pat Kennelly Diamond at Alumni Field in Hammond, La., May 26-29.

Opened in 1996, and rededicated in 2006, the vibrant neighborhood ballpark has led the Southland in per-game attendance each of the last six seasons, ranking first or second in both total and average attendance every year since 2007. The ballpark is outfitted with energy-efficient LED lighting, a video scoreboard and an abundance of field-level box seats.

This will mark the first Southland Baseball Tournament on a member institution’s campus since 2014, and Southeastern Louisiana will play host once again after Alumni Field served as the setting for the 2004 conference tournament.

The double-elimination tournament will feature the league’s top eight teams and conclude with a winner-take-all championship game May 29 at 6 p.m. CT. The winner of the tournament will receive the Southland’s automatic bid to the NCAA tournament. All games will broadcast on ESPN+.

The 58th season of Southland Conference baseball gets underway with six teams in action Friday, beginning with a pair of 1 p.m. first pitches as Lamar visits UTRGV and Houston Baptist faces Washington at Rice’s Reckling Park.

