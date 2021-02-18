Aggies begin SEC Championships

ATHENS, Ga. – The Texas A&M women’s swimming team began SEC Championships Wednesday night with 200 medley and 800 free relay competition at Gabrielsen Natatorium on Georgia’s campus.

Freshman Chloe Stepanek impressed in her postseason debut, clocking a pair of personal-best times and recording a top-five time in the nation this season in the 200 free as the leadoff in the 800 free relay.

Aggies started the day with a fifth-place finish in the 200 medley relay, clocking in at 1:37.49 after a best-time leadoff 50 back from senior Kara Eisenmann (24.80).

In the 800 free relay, Stepanek recorded a personal-best time of 1:43.36 in the first leg of the race, which ranks among the top five in the nation this season, to help A&M take sixth (7:02.93).

The Aggies will return to action Thursday with prelims beginning at 9 a.m. and finals to follow at 5 p.m. For updates and results, follow along on Twitter @aggieswimdive.

Top Finishes200 Medley Relay – Kara Eisenmann, Alaya Smith, Olivia Theall, Chloe Stepanek – 1:37.49800 Free Relay – Chloe Stepanek, Camryn Toney, Caroline Theil, Jing Wen Quah – 7:02.93 Meet DetailsThursday, February 189 a.m. CT Prelims – Watch | Results5 p.m. CT Finals: 500 free, 200 IM, 50 free, 200 free relay – Watch | Results