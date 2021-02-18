A&M expert “doesn’t think” lack of power plant inspections caused more issues

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - “In this last week, we saw the highest demand in the winter for electricity that Texas has exever experienced.”

That’s according to Texas A&M electrical engineering expert Don Russell. He joined First News at Four to discuss today’s briefing from the Electrical Reliability Council of Texas’s (ERCOT) press conference today.

In that press conference, officials for ERCOT confirmed that the council typically conducts 100 spot inspections out of their 600 power plants each year. Due to COVID-19, officials did virtual tabletop exercises, not in-person inspections, for only 94 of them.

“My gut answer is, I don’t think it would have made any difference,” Russell explained.

He says most of the preparations and winterizations necessary to prevent rolling blackouts are “long-term things.” He says a spot inspection likely would not have found any issues that could have prevented some generators from being forced offline.

“I think this is gonna take a much bigger view probably over the next year or so to figure what can be done,” Russell explains.

Texas does not have laws requiring power plant and generator owners to have at least some winterization. Russell explains that there is some federal oversight through organizations like North American Electric Reliability Corporation and federal energy regulatory groups. However, in a local emergency like the recent severe winter weather, he says the local organization (ERCOT) needs to have direct oversight over the companies generating and transmitting power.

“Until we know the exact problems that did occur, which will be known at some point,” Russell says, “we don’t know exactly what fixes need to be made.”

