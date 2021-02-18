A&M students collecting items for local families affected by winter storm

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A group of Texas A&M students are coming together to create a donation drive that will benefit the Bryan College Station community.

Aggieland Relief is hosting a donation drive on Feb. 19 to collect items for families affected by the recent winter storm. The group will be collecting these items in the Reed Arena parking lot near the West Campus Garage.

Items the group is looking for includes:

Blankets

Diapers (any size)

Non-perishable food

Bottled water

Warm clothes (adult and youth sizes)

The donated items will be taken to the Carver Kemp Neighborhood Association in Bryan.

They will be collecting donated items from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. on Feb. 19.

