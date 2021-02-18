Area fire departments see an increase in call volume related to winter weather

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Firefighters across Brazos County have been working nonstop since the start of the winter storm Saturday. Call volume has doubled in some cases and much more in others.

On Monday the College Station Fire Department responded to 276 calls for service, a record for the department.

“Monday, we responded to 120 calls, and yesterday we responded to almost 280 calls,” said College Station Fire Chief Richard Mann.

Chief Mann says the increase in calls is 10 times the normal call volume.

Yesterday, College Station Fire Department responded to 276 calls for service, a record for the department. Crews ran... Posted by College Station Fire Department on Wednesday, February 17, 2021

Mann says the increase in calls was first due to traffic accidents, then shifted to calls for medical attention and water emergencies. He says a lot of the calls are due to power outages and blackouts.

“A lot of people have medical devices they rely on. Almost all those medical devices have some type of battery backup system,” said Mann. “It’s really important that when people do get their power back that they charge that battery backup system so that when they’re on the blackout period, they’ve got the battery backup.”

The increase in calls is not just limited to the College Station Fire Department. The Bryan Fire Department says their calls have increased from an average of 40 calls per day to 150 calls per day.

Marc McFeron is the Interim Fire Chief and Fire Marshall for the Bryan Fire Department. He says the department has seen an influx of water-related calls, which has the county concerned.

“We are probably experiencing three times our normal call volume at least,” said McFeron.

He says as the pipes thaw out, more water leaks will occur and cause a dip in the pressure, which could become a problem in fighting fires.

“If we do have to fight a fire and connect to a fire hydrant, it’s connected to the same system as your house, so trying to reduce these or minimize leaks in residential properties is going to be huge over the next day for sure,” said McFeron.

Sadly we did not get to gather this morning to remember our fallen brothers as we had planned. The temperature showed 9... Posted by Bryan Fire Department on Monday, February 15, 2021

Despite the increase in calls, both departments say they enjoy helping the community but can’t take all the credit. They say it was an effort of multiple departments, from law enforcement to public works to the water department.

“It was a great team effort by the whole city to make sure that public safety was still able to maintain public safety operations.

Mann says local law enforcement and public works vehicles would escort firefighters to some calls by spreading sand and gravel to allow for better traction for the larger vehicles. He says not one call was missed or not answered, and for that, he’s grateful.

CSFD hard at work at an overnight house fire. NFPA 211 recommends annual professional inspection of your fireplace and... Posted by College Station Fire Department on Saturday, February 13, 2021

The College Station Fire Department also warns residents of using their fireplaces to stay warm. They say before using a fireplace, they should be inspected. Mann says in the past week, the department has responded to three chimney-related fires. They also say to be mindful of broken pipes and water leaks. If a leak is found, you should cut the water off at the connect point leading to the house.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.