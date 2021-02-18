Be Remarkable: Why Wendy Flynn is leading the effort to help feed hospital employees

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX)- No disputing it: healthcare workers have always gone above and beyond the call of duty, but COVID-19 has tested even the strongest of our frontline workers. There’s the long hours, personal sacrifices, and some days it’s tough to find a break.

“They’re so busy they don’t even have time to sit down and eat or go to the cafeteria,” said Wendy Flynn, a College Station realtor who came up with the idea of starting a meal train to help out.

Here’s how it works: Volunteers sign up online for different time slots. They go and pick up the food and then make the deliveries to the hospitals. Some of the food is donated by restaurants. Other meals are purchased from monetary donations given to the Flynn and her group.

The work is being documented on the Facebook page called Meals for Healthcare Heroes BCS.

“It turned into we’re helping health care workers and helping local restaurants.”

A few thousands dollars have been donated to the cause and hundreds of meals have been delivered.

On Wednesday, the group was again organizing meals to take to hospital staff on Thursday and Friday.

This is why KBTX and Daniel Stark Injury Lawyers are proud to present Wendy Flynn with this week’s Be Remarkable Award. She told us she’s using the $500 award to purchase more meals.

