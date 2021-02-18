Brazos County vaccine hub back in action on Monday

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - After the vaccine hub at the Brazos Center closed this week because of the severe winter weather, local vaccine officials have announced that the hub will be open next week.

Brazos County Vaccination Task Force Leader Jim Stewart said they currently have 3,000 doses on hand and are expecting more to come in.

All previously scheduled appointments are being rescheduled and Stewart expects additional invites to go out as well.

The Brazos Center hub is located at 3232 Briarcrest Dr., in Bryan. It will be open Monday-Thursday from 8 a.m.-6 p.m.

For more information on COVID-19 vaccine in the Brazos Valley, click here.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.