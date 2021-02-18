Bryan, College Station will resume trash pick-up on Monday

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Both the City of Bryan and College Station will resume regular residential and brush & bulky trash service on Monday, Feb. 22.

If Bryan residents have any extra household garbage that does not fit in their trash bin, they are asked to have it bagged and placed on the curb five feet away from their trash bin. The bagged trash will be hand-collected throughout the week.

College Station residents with over flowing trash or recycling bins can bag the items and place them on the curb during the resident’s scheduled bulky item day. The bags need to be four feet from any stationary object, including the trash and recycling bins.

