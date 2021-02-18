Advertisement

Bryan, College Station will resume trash pick-up on Monday

Trash services were postponed this week due to the winter storm
(Gray Media)
By Erika Fernandez
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 5:49 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Both the City of Bryan and College Station will resume regular residential and brush & bulky trash service on Monday, Feb. 22.

If Bryan residents have any extra household garbage that does not fit in their trash bin, they are asked to have it bagged and placed on the curb five feet away from their trash bin. The bagged trash will be hand-collected throughout the week.

College Station residents with over flowing trash or recycling bins can bag the items and place them on the curb during the resident’s scheduled bulky item day. The bags need to be four feet from any stationary object, including the trash and recycling bins.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Over a dozen boil water notices issued across the Brazos Valley
Linemen work during an ice storm.
Rolling outages suspended as power is restored across Texas
College Station, Bryan, Texas A&M instructed to conserve water
Freezing rain is an issue for travel and power Wednesday. A last round of snow is expected...
WINTER STORM WARNING: Freezing rain quickly becoming an issue Wednesday morning
People waiting in line to purchase items at College Station Sam's Club
Here’s what’s open on Wednesday

Latest News

Thursday Night Weather Update 2/18
Thursday Night Weather Update 2/18
Resident turning off water to prevent water leaks
Brown or discolored water? Boil water advisories? Here’s what you should know
Early AM Commute PKG
Early AM Commute PKG
Wellborn residents frustrated after days with no running water
Wellborn residents frustrated after days with no running water
Brown or discolored water? Boil water advisories? Here's what you should know
Brown or discolored water? Boil water advisories? Here's what you should know