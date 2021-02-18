Bryan couple offering free hot meals to those in need due to storm conditions

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A Bryan couple wants to cook a free hot meal for anyone in the area who is in need due to the harsh conditions caused by the winter storm system.

Whether it’s a lineman working in the cold temperatures to restore power, a first responder, or anyone who can’t cook because they’ve lost electricity, Robbie and Joanna Stephens want to provide a boost to those who need it most right now.

”I’ve just heard the sirens go off so many times, and it’s just heartbreaking to know that people are hurting and in need out there,” Joanna said.

”We appreciate people putting their lives on the line for us,” Robbie said. “We just don’t really think about it every day, but it’s truly a blessing, and we just want to say thank you.”

The Stephens say a kind word or a smile can go even further to help someone during times like these. They say a bowl of chili and cornbread can go a long way for anyone out in the cold.

“We took someone a meal yesterday,” Joanna said. “They didn’t have any way to cook, and they had been eating just stuff they could put in the microwave, and they were so appreciative for that chili, cornbread, and peach cobbler.”

They also say if anyone is in need of water to bring whatever you have, whether it be a milk jug or a five-gallon cooler. They will fill it up.

The Stephens hope what they’re doing will inspire others to do the same.

“We’re not rich by any means, but anybody can feed somebody,” Robbie said. “That’s what we do best. We’ve cooked for many years, and done this for a long, long time.”

“People work so hard and they’re so busy nowadays, and with everything else going on there’s so much stress,” Joanna said. “I just encourage people to not be afraid to step up and help somebody and ask if there’s something you can do for them today. Love one another, just like you would want to be loved.”

The Stephens want you to get in touch with them if you’re in need of a hot meal. You can email them at joanna.stephens@hotmail.com or call them at either (254) 598-8242 or (254) 295-3011.

