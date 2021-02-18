BTU: Crews are ready and prepared for any power line problems ice accumulation might cause

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Since winter and ice events like the one that has pummeled the Brazos Valley over the past few days are not common in Texas, Bryan Texas Utilities (BTU) says the area’s power lines are not designed to handle ice accumulation like in some other parts of the country.

BTU Executive Director of Business and Customer Operations David Werley says they were concerned Tuesday night when they knew ice could accumulate on their lines. Nonetheless, he says the utility is prepared for any problems the ice might cause.

“The big problem with ice is really the weight of the ice, and then also the fact that it can cause tree limbs and trees to come over and contact power lines,” Werley said. “We do have protective devices called reclosers for things like trees and tree limbs.”

Werley says there’s not much they can do to prevent or remove the ice accumulation other than be prepared for potential problems.

“With these weather events, we have crews ready,” Werley said. “We have all of their vehicles ready. They’re ready to respond, but we have to wait until the actual event before we know how bad it’s going to be.”

Werley says icy power lines present little danger to the public as long as no one is walking beneath them, but they do worry about their linemen in these situations.

“They don’t wait until the weather gets better,” Werley said. “They’re out there trying to fix it to get the power on as soon and safely as possible.”

As far as how many problems the ice will cause, Werley says it’s tough to say until the last of it has come and gone.

“We understand there is some weather coming in tonight that could add to that accumulation, so I can’t give you an exact number right now,” Werley said. “But it has not been overwhelming at all. It’s just something that we’ve had crews out all day on small outages here and there.”

KBTX also spoke to the Director of Electric Utility at the City of College Station Timothy Crabb. He says they have not had any issues with ice affecting their power lines throughout this storm so far.

