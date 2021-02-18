Commuters deal with icy, dangerous conditions in Brazos County area Thursday morning

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Roads were pretty quiet early Thursday morning but some people still had to venture out to and from work.

TxDOT crews treating roads and College Station firefighters were among some of the earliest on the roads Thursday morning.

Freezing rain from Wednesday morning re-froze on roads overnight, along with some light flurries of snow.

“Oh yeah they’re very slick,” said Ashley Flores, a College Station driver.

Flores was finishing up a 12 hour shift as a healthcare worker. She saw the dangerous conditions first hand.

“I was going about 10 miles per hour right there by the studios , y’all’s studio and I did a complete 360. There is some black ice on the roads. You’ve got to be careful,” Flores said.

One of the biggest concerns for travel Thursday is black ice. It’s very hard to see, the ice blends in with the concrete and asphalt. You may not even realize it’s there until you’re on top.

“Right now roadways do still have ice on them. We have our sand spreader out at this time and they are applying sand in certain areas,” said Robert Willis, Bryan Streets and Drainage Supervisor.

Last Thursday, he showed KBTX 500 pounds of de-icer they’d specially ordered to prepare. But supplies have dwindled.

“We do have a little bit of de-icer left that we can use sparingly and that’s what we’re doing with it at this time,” said Willis.

“Give yourself extra time to get there and be very very careful and take your time. Go slow don’t rush,” suggested Flores.

College Station Public works crews are also working to treat roads.

TxDOT is applying magnesium chloride and aggregate to roads as well. The highway department says they stop using brine when temperatures drop below 20 degrees.

