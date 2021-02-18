Advertisement

Early morning fire destroys Bryan family’s home

Fire investigators say no one was home when it happened early Thursday morning.
None of the home's six occupants were home at the time of the fire.
None of the home's six occupants were home at the time of the fire.
By Karla Castillo
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 2:55 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A space heater left too close to a mattress started a fire that destroyed a Bryan family’s home according to Lt. Ethan Ballard of the Bryan Fire Marshal’s Office.

Ballard says a Bryan Police officer on patrol spotted the house fire in the 900 block of Clearleaf Drive around 4:15 a.m. Thursday. The officer reported the fire and multiple Bryan Fire Department crews responded to the scene. It took about an hour to extinguish the flames.

The home’s occupants, two adults and four children, were not home at the time. They were staying at a local hotel because of the winter weather, according to Lt. Ballard. He said a dog and cat died in the fire.

Ballard said the American Red Cross is assisting the family.

