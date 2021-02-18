Hard Freeze Warning & Wind Chill Advisory issued ahead of a frigid Thursday night

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - As we trek closer to the light at the end of the tunnel, a couple of cold nights are in store ahead of the weekend. The National Weather Service has issued a both HARD FREEZE WARNING & WIND CHILL ADVISORY for Thursday night and a HARD FREEZE WATCH for Friday night.

HARD FREEZE WARNING:

Burleson • Brazos • Madison • Houston • Trinity • San Jacinto • Walker • Waller • Montgomery • Grimes • Austin • Washington counties from 12am - 9am Friday

Milam • Robertson • Leon counties from 9pm Thursday - 9am Friday

Lee County from 9pm Thursday - 10am Friday

WHAT: Overnight lows fall between 12° - 20° by sunrise Friday morning. Some areas could spend 10+ hours below 25°.

WHEN: Into Friday morning.

IMPACTS: Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and potentially damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.

TONIGHT:



🥶𝗛𝗔𝗥𝗗 𝗙𝗥𝗘𝗘𝗭𝗘 𝗪𝗔𝗥𝗡𝗜𝗡𝗚 | Lows fall between 12° & 20° by sunrise. 10+ hours expected below 25°



🥶𝗪𝗜𝗡𝗗 𝗖𝗛𝗜𝗟𝗟 𝗔𝗗𝗩𝗜𝗦𝗢𝗥𝗬 | Feels-like conditions drop as low as 5° - 15°. Occasional gusts to 20mph possible #bcstx pic.twitter.com/GHfWeeMTO8 — Shel Winkley (@KBTXShel) February 18, 2021

WIND CHILL ADVISORY:

Burleson • Brazos • Madison • Houston • Trinity • Walker • Waller • Montgomery • Grimes • Austin • Washington counties from 12am - 8am Friday

WHAT: Very cold temperatures combined with a north wind will allow feels-like temperatures to drop into the 5° - 15° range. Occasional wind gusts up to 20mph will be possible.

WHEN: Into Friday morning.

IMPACTS: Wind chills this cold could result in frost bite and lead to hypothermia if the appropriate precautions are not taken. Bundle up with a hat and gloves if needing to step outdoors.

The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Chill Advisory for a good portion of the Brazos Valley ahead of wind chills in the 5 - 15 degree range Thursday night. (KBTX)

HARD FREEZE WATCH (will likely turn into a Hard Freeze Warning ahead of Friday night):

Burleson • Brazos • Madison • Houston • Trinity • San Jacinto • Walker • Waller • Montgomery • Grimes • Austin • Washington counties from 11pm Friday - 9am Saturday

WHAT: Overnight lows fall into the teens and 20s by sunrise Saturday morning. Some areas could spend up to 7+ hours below 25°.

WHEN: Into Saturday morning.

IMPACTS: Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and potentially damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.

A Hard Freeze Watch has been issued for portions of the Brazos Valley ahead of a cold Friday night. (KBTX)

We’re almost there, Brazos Valley! Keep checking back to KBTX.com and your PinPoint Weather App for additional updates.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.