Hard Freeze Warning & Wind Chill Advisory issued ahead of a frigid Thursday night
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 5:32 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - As we trek closer to the light at the end of the tunnel, a couple of cold nights are in store ahead of the weekend. The National Weather Service has issued a both HARD FREEZE WARNING & WIND CHILL ADVISORY for Thursday night and a HARD FREEZE WATCH for Friday night.
HARD FREEZE WARNING:
- Burleson • Brazos • Madison • Houston • Trinity • San Jacinto • Walker • Waller • Montgomery • Grimes • Austin • Washington counties from 12am - 9am Friday
- Milam • Robertson • Leon counties from 9pm Thursday - 9am Friday
- Lee County from 9pm Thursday - 10am Friday
- WHAT: Overnight lows fall between 12° - 20° by sunrise Friday morning. Some areas could spend 10+ hours below 25°.
- WHEN: Into Friday morning.
- IMPACTS: Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and potentially damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
WIND CHILL ADVISORY:
- Burleson • Brazos • Madison • Houston • Trinity • Walker • Waller • Montgomery • Grimes • Austin • Washington counties from 12am - 8am Friday
- WHAT: Very cold temperatures combined with a north wind will allow feels-like temperatures to drop into the 5° - 15° range. Occasional wind gusts up to 20mph will be possible.
- WHEN: Into Friday morning.
- IMPACTS: Wind chills this cold could result in frost bite and lead to hypothermia if the appropriate precautions are not taken. Bundle up with a hat and gloves if needing to step outdoors.
HARD FREEZE WATCH (will likely turn into a Hard Freeze Warning ahead of Friday night):
- Burleson • Brazos • Madison • Houston • Trinity • San Jacinto • Walker • Waller • Montgomery • Grimes • Austin • Washington counties from 11pm Friday - 9am Saturday
- WHAT: Overnight lows fall into the teens and 20s by sunrise Saturday morning. Some areas could spend up to 7+ hours below 25°.
- WHEN: Into Saturday morning.
- IMPACTS: Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and potentially damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
We’re almost there, Brazos Valley! Keep checking back to KBTX.com and your PinPoint Weather App for additional updates.
