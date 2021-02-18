Here’s what’s open on Thursday
Many of these stores are operating with limited stock and services.
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 11:46 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - As residents regain power, stores are starting to further extend their hours of operation, too. However, many of these stores still have not received trucks with new shipments of items.
It is important shoppers are mindful many local stores have limited stock and services at this time.
H-E-B: All locations open 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
- Shipment status unknown
Home Depot: Open 9 a.m. - 9 p.m.
- No new shipments of items
Kroger: Open until 8 p.m.
- Shipment status unknown
Lowe’s: Open 8 a.m. - 6 p.m.
- BCS locations are getting a shipment of firewood
Target: Open 8 a.m. - 10 p.m.
- No new shipments of items
Walmart: All locations open. For the most current update check the Walmart store tracker here.
- Shipment status unknown
Walgreens:
- 2350 Boonville Road: Open until 4: 30 p.m.
- 1751 Rock Prairie Road: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Sam’s Club: Open 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.
- No new shipments of items
Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.