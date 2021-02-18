Here’s what’s open on Thursday

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - As residents regain power, stores are starting to further extend their hours of operation, too. However, many of these stores still have not received trucks with new shipments of items.

It is important shoppers are mindful many local stores have limited stock and services at this time.

H-E-B: All locations open 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Shipment status unknown

Home Depot: Open 9 a.m. - 9 p.m.

No new shipments of items

Kroger: Open until 8 p.m.

Shipment status unknown

Lowe’s: Open 8 a.m. - 6 p.m.

BCS locations are getting a shipment of firewood

Target: Open 8 a.m. - 10 p.m.

No new shipments of items

Walmart: All locations open. For the most current update check the Walmart store tracker here.

Shipment status unknown

Walgreens:

2350 Boonville Road: Open until 4: 30 p.m.

1751 Rock Prairie Road: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Sam’s Club: Open 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

No new shipments of items

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.