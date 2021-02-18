‘I would have died’ says local heart failure patient who spoke up for her symptoms

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - “It went up a notch real fast in November 1998,” said Kay Feldman. “I felt that something wasn’t quite right.”

Feldman beginning noticing odd symptoms in her 60s.

“Out of breath, seriously out of breath,” said Feldman of the experiences. “Every so often, I’d get a pain that would start [in my arm] and kind of run out of my shoulder.”

Feldman realized then that she should make a doctor’s appointment. Yet the weekend before her visit, her husband collapsed with a heart attack. He survived, but the incident shifted Feldman’s focus to his health instead of her own. She canceled the appointment.

Then, days later while listening to her husband’s doctor, Feldman says it became clear that her own symptoms were serious, too. However, during her initial visit, the doctor ran a few tests and said Feldman seemed fine.

“I came through the years when you didn’t ever question the man,” said Feldman. “And for the first time in my life, I was scared enough, I said, something is wrong... So he ordered a stress test and one minute into the stress test, they carried me off of it.”

Days later, Feldman underwent double-bypass open-heart surgery.

Feldman says she has only had these last two decades because she listened to herself and spoke up.

“I would’ve died,” said Feldman.

Instead, Feldman now lives—and gives back. She is a volunteer at Baylor Scott & White Hospital. Before the pandemic required social distancing, she even counseled heart patients.

“There is a tomorrow,” Feldman said she would tell those patients. “You will get better, and you will do the things you used to do.”

Feldman said that “makes a difference to a lot of people.”

Baylor Scott & White Chaplain Supervisor David Murphy says Feldman is right.

“Those kinds of spiritual stresses manifest themselves physically,” said Murphy. “They can affect blood pressure, they can affect your tolerance to pain, [and] how well you respond to treatment.”

It’s why a “heart-to-heart” can be truly healing for the organ itself.

“I can pay back what I’ve received,” said Feldman.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.