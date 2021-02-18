Local hotels see surge in customers amid power outages

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - With thousands of people losing power, heat, and water, many residents in Brazos County are turning to the hotel industry for refuge.

Hotels throughout Brazos County have been consistently booked since the beginning of the winter storm we’re experiencing.

Greg Stafford is the General Manager of the Texas A&M Hotel and Conference Center and President of the Brazos Valley Hospitality Association. He says although challenging at times, he’s glad the hotel industry could help meet the need of the community.

“It’s been challenging because, of course, getting food delivered is very difficult, getting linen deliveries is difficult and frankly just getting our own people here is a challenge as well as just dealing with the conditions that we’re dealing with,” said Stafford. “But it’s been an honor to be able to serve people.”

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.