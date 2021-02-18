Advertisement

North Zulch Municipal Utility District suspends water service

Service has been suspended until further notice due to the severe winter weather.
North Zulch MUD is suspending service to all customers until further notice.
North Zulch MUD is suspending service to all customers until further notice.
By Alex Bukoski
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 7:11 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
NORTH ZULCH, Texas (KBTX) - North Zulch Municipal Utility District is suspending water service to all customers until further notice as of 7 p.m. Tuesday night.

Officials say the decision was made to ensure that the system can continue to function after the severe winter weather passes.

Service will resume in stages after the weather passes and repairs are made to the system, according to officials.

When service does return, all customers will be under a boil water notice until officials can confirm normal operations.

Households in need of drinking water can call the North Zulch Municipal Utility District at 979-492-1764 and make arrangements to fill up to 15 gallons per day/per household in customer-supplied containers through the district.

