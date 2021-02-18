Advertisement

Reed Arena warming center extending hours through Friday

(KBTX)
By Kathleen Witte
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 9:29 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The warming center at Reed Arena on the Texas A&M University campus will remain open for an extra 24 hours, according to Executive Director of the Heart of Texas Chapter of the American Red Cross A.J. Renold.

The warming center is now scheduled to close at noon Friday, Feb. 19.

The facility is being warmed to 70 degrees to assist those who wish to seek shelter from the cold. At this time, the American Red Cross and Brazos Valley Food Bank are providing snacks, water, and blankets. No cots are available at this time.

Please park in either lot 102 or 100 and enter at the main entrance to Reed Arena (Look for the “Reed Arena” sign on the building side facing Kyle Field.)

Face-coverings for wearing indoors is required. Physical distancing measures remain in effect due to COVID-19. No pets are allowed in Reed Arena (please make arrangements for your pets to stay safe while you are not at home). Bathrooms are functional, and seating is available.

Please use extreme caution if relocating.

More warming centers are open across the Brazos Valley. Click here for details.

