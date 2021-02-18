Rolling blackouts continue for third day across the Brazos Valley

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Millions of Texans continue to experience outages after rolling blackouts began early Monday morning.

In a release by the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT), they updated the following on Wednesday.

The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) continues to restore power as quickly and safely as possible. During the overnight hours, ERCOT was able to restore approximately 3,500 MW of load, which is roughly 700,000 households.

“We know millions of people are suffering,” said ERCOT President and CEO Bill Magness. “We have no other priority than getting them electricity. No other priority.”

However, some of that was lost when the Midwest went into a power emergency of their own, and ERCOT was no longer able to import approximately 600 MW.

As of 9 a.m., ERCOT is instructing local utilities to shed 14,000 MW of load representing around 2.8 million households.

“Although we’ve reconnected more consumers back to the grid, the aggregate energy consumption of customers (those recently turned back on and those already on) is actually lower this morning compared to yesterday because it’s less cold,” said ERCOT Senior Director of System Operations Dan Woodfin. “However, we are anticipating another cold front this evening which could increase the demand.”

“The ability to restore more power is contingent on more generation coming back online,” said Woodfin. Since the winter storm began on Monday, approximately 185 generating units have tripped offline for one reason or another. Some factors include frozen wind turbines, limited gas supplies, low gas pressure and frozen instrumentation.

As of 9 a.m., approximately 46,000 MW of generation has been forced off the system during this extreme winter weather event. Of that, 28,000 MW is thermal and 18,000 MW is wind and solar.

Still, millions are without power. Many of them now are experience outages from the second round of storms that blew through Tuesday night.

Bryan Texas Utilities Executive Director David Werley says they remain concerned about the amount of ice around their service area.

Ice, Werley says, is a power line’s worst enemy.

Many have asked why the outages around the state have seemed to be in some areas and not others. Werley says they have specific areas they have to keep running, and others that are part of a “worst case scenario” plan.

In a press release, BTU explains:

Rolling outages are continuing throughout the state of Texas, and there is no way of knowing when they will be lifted. We are operating as instructed by ERCOT to protect the integrity of the Texas power grid, and will execute according to ERCOT requirements.

There are two reasons why an area may not be experiencing rolling outages. First, ERCOT requires BTU to reserve 25% of our load to serve as a last line of defense against a complete ERCOT blackout. This 25% of load is on specific lines and will therefore not be included in the rolling outages. Second, critical feeder lines are exempt from the rolling outages, as these lines provide power to essential services such as hospitals, fire and police, water and wastewater facilities, etc. These critical feeder lines also serve a number of different customers, which is why other businesses or residences are not participating in the rolling outages.

All utilities in ERCOT have these same requirements and are participating in the rolling outages in the same manner as BTU.

