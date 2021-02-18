Rolling outages suspended as power is restored across Texas

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Electric Reliability Council of Texas, ERCOT, says enough progress has been made on restoring the state’s electrical grid to cease rolling blackouts across the state of Texas. It remains possible, though, that rolling outages could be called for in the next several days as they work to keep the state’s electrical grid stable.

ERCOT says some Texans will remain in the dark on Thursday, generally because their electrical infrastructure was either damaged during the winter storm or because their power needs to be restored manually by electric crews. There may also be a delay in restoring power to some industrial facilities that voluntarily gave up power during the emergency.

“We’re to the point in the load restoration where we are allowing transmission owners to bring back any load they can related to this load shed event,” said ERCOT Senior Director of System Operations Dan Woodfin. “We will keep working around the clock until every single customer has their power back on.”

Across Texas on Thursday morning, about 515,508 outages were reported. In the southern half of the Brazos Valley, many counties currently have fewer than 100 customers without power. Still, thousands remain without power in Robertson, Madison, Leon, and Milam Counties.

Early Thursday, Oncor acknowledged it had ceased rolling blackouts, though few other local utility companies have publicly done so at this time.

