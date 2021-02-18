Advertisement

Saturday Match Time Moved to 3:30 p.m.

(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 2:57 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M soccer has pushed the start time of Saturday’s home exhibition match against North Texas back to 3:30 p.m.

Admission is free to Texas A&M’s spring soccer matches. There is a parking fee for adjacent lots due to Texas A&M baseball and men’s basketball both playing games Saturday.

Saturday’s match is one of two exhibition matches as the Maroon & White ramp up for four regular-season matches. The Aggies play an exhibition against the Baylor Bears in Waco on Saturday, February 27.

The Maroon & White open their regular-season home slate Sunday, March 14 against Abilene Christian. They also host Louisiana-Lafayette (March 20), Texas State (March 27) and TCU (April 10).

For the first time in history, the NCAA will hold its soccer championship in the spring and vernal matches count as part of the regular season. The Aggies are making a push towards their 26th consecutive NCAA Division I Championship appearance and they are one of only four teams to play in every national tournament since 1995.

Texas A&M owns an 8-2-0 record on the season and won a share of its third SEC regular-season title with a 7-1-0 mark in league play last fall.

Most Read

Over a dozen boil water notices issued across the Brazos Valley
Linemen work during an ice storm.
Rolling outages suspended as power is restored across Texas
College Station, Bryan, Texas A&M instructed to conserve water
Freezing rain is an issue for travel and power Wednesday. A last round of snow is expected...
WINTER STORM WARNING: Freezing rain quickly becoming an issue Wednesday morning
People waiting in line to purchase items at College Station Sam's Club
Here’s what’s open on Wednesday

Latest News

Southland Conference
2021 Southland Baseball Tournament Returns to Hammond
Sam Houston Baseball
Bearkats Cancel Series With Oklahoma State
Sam Houston Softball
Sam Houston’s softball tournament canceled
Campbell named to SEC Community Service Team
Campbell named to SEC Community Service Team