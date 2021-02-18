St. Joseph Health in urgent need of blood donations

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The need for blood platelets in the Brazos Valley is vital. Donating blood is a lifesaving act of kindness, but did you know blood donations had a shelf life, particularly blood platelets. The shelf life for blood platelets is five days.

Because of the severe winter weather, the supply is running extremely low at St. Joseph Health in Bryan & College Station. St. Joseph Health is asking if you can safely travel to donate blood in the Brazos Valley to do so.

Paul Langston, Operations Manager for the laboratory at St. Joseph Health in Bryan, says the platelets they have available have come up against their expiration date.

“Blood platelets are a room temperature product, and they can’t be refrigerated or frozen, and they only have a five-day shelf life from the point of donation,” said Langston. “Donation centers have been closed all week as other businesses have, so we’re really up against the wall.”

Patients in our local hospitals depend on our community for a steady supply of blood. If road conditions improve and you... Posted by St. Joseph Health on Thursday, February 18, 2021

Langston says St. Joseph Health is down to two units of blood platelets which is only enough to help 2-3 people.

“We’ve only got two units between this campus and the College Station campus that are going to be good through Friday at midnight,” said Langston. " So we’re really needing the community’s support to get some new product.”

Langston says donations can be made at Donation centers.

Information on how to make blood donations are below.

Gulf Coast Regional Blood Centers

8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday–Thursday

8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday

Email: donoradvocacy@giveblood.org

We will respond to your email within 24 hours during regular business hours.

Call: (713) 791-6608

American Red Cross

1800-733-2767

Over the past week, blood drives from coast-to-coast have been canceled due to severe winter weather, especially in the... Posted by American Red Cross on Friday, February 5, 2021

