Texas A&M Women’s Tennis Matches at Vanderbilt and Kentucky Postponed

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Due to a combination of positive tests, contact tracing and subsequent quarantining of individuals within the Texas A&M women’s tennis program, the February 20 Vanderbilt at Texas A&M match and the February 22 Kentucky at Texas A&M match have been postponed, consistent with Southeastern Conference COVID-19 management requirements. Makeup dates have not been determined.

The SEC’s COVID-19 management requirements, as developed by the SEC’s Return to Activity and Medical Guidance Task Force, are available on SECsports.com.