Wellborn residents frustrated after days with no running water

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -The Wellborn and Wickson Creek communities have been under a boil water advisory since Tuesday.

Wellborn residents like Cindy Arnold say what she’s worried about is not having water at all.

“I had water Monday morning, a good amount of water. Then all of a sudden it went down to nothing and it stayed at nothing,” said Arnold.

Other residents like Sean Smith say it was Tuesday when he turned to the Nextdoor app for answers.

“I was like ‘Hey what’s the status of everyone right now because I have no water, is there something wrong with my house or something wrong in the area?’ And a lot of people were saying they have no water,” said Smith.

Officials with both Wellborn and Wickson Creek Special Utility say they are working on getting everything back up and running. Both companies service more than 50,000 customers combined. Wellborn officials say their biggest problem is the rolling outage shutting of pumps resulting in not access to water.

After speaking with both officials Tuesday they said many customers are starting to have water again. Their goal is to provide water to everyone within the next few days.

“Nobody right now can take showers that I know of or wash a load of laundry, give water to their pets and everything else,” said Arnold.

Arnold says she has made many attempts to contact officials to get answers.

“We need more assistance than we’re getting,” said Arnold.

Both residents that KBTX spoke with say despite not having water they’re thankful they still have electricity.

“We’re fortunate for what we have. Definitely frustrated with this whole situation because I never thought we’d experience anything like this down in Texas,” said Smith.

