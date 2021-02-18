WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY: One last round of snow possible

After thermometers briefly popping north of the 32° mark in many locations Wednesday, a fresh cold front is taking us right back below freezing through the next 24 to 48 hours. A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in place until noon Thursday as we wait to see if one more round of wintry weather is in the cards for the Brazos Valley. That advisory is in effect for the following:

A refreeze that will leave roads and surfaces ice-covered and slippery / difficult to navigate

Ice-covered trees and powers lines could buckle or break under the continued weight of that ice

An additional dusting to 1/2″ of snow is possible across the area between midnight and 3pm Thursday

Temperatures are expected to fall to the mid-20s by daybreak Thursday and only rebound to or just shy of freezing by afternoon. As a disturbance passes by, a light sleet / snow mix may start again after midnight, spreading in from the west. Off and on flurries or light snow will be possible through midday to mid-afternoon. Generally, the Central and Southern Brazos Valley has a more likely chance to accumulate a fresh pile of snow between a dusting and 0.25″, with localized 0.50″ totals not ruled out. Clearing skies will allow temperatures to fall to a hard freeze in the mid-to-upper teens again Friday morning and upper teens / low 20s by Saturday morning. After that, temperatures are cool this weekend, but WELL ABOVE FREEZING!

Thursday: WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY Cloudy with a 50% chance of snow before 3pm. High: 33. Wind: NNW 10-15 mph, gusting 20 mph.

Thursday Night: Clearing skies, turning very cold. Low: 17. Wind chills nearing single digits. Wind: NE 5-15 mph.

Friday: Partly cloudy. High: 35. Wind: NW 5-15 mph.

Friday Night: Mainly clear and very cold. Low: 20. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

