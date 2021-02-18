WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY: Slow improvement, travel still tricky

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A Winter Weather Advisory (better for the Brazos Valley in terms of less-severe impacts) is now in effect and replaces the previously issued Winter Storm Warning for the following counties:

Burleson • Brazos • Madison • Houston • Trinity • San Jacinto • Walker • Waller • Montgomery • Grimes • Austin • Washington • Lee counties until 6pm Thursday

WHAT: Liquid water on roads, sidewalks, or parking lots has refrozen. Light snow or a mix of light sleet and snow will be possible at times, with the activity generally beginning after midnight and into Thursday morning. Snowfall totals could range from a light dusting - 0.5″ by the time all is said and done.

Thursday Morning Update: It has been sparse and light, but wintry precip has been able to beat the dry air and fall to the ground in portions of the Brazos Valley early today. More activity will steadily move in from the south and west, where they may meet the same light and sparse fate, but some slightly heavier snow showers are possible through the day today. At most, we’re expecting another half to three quarters inch accumulation, if even that much. The primary concern over the next couple days remains the hard freeze tonight and likely tomorrow night (through Friday AM and Saturday AM). If you have reliable water, drip your faucets over the next couple night.

Take care of your pipes! (KBTX)

Up to 0.5" of snow could be found for some by the end of the day Thursday. (KBTX)

WHEN: Through Thursday afternoon.

IMPACTS: Leftover liquid water/slush resulting from Wednesday’s brief melting will quickly refreeze through the overnight hours. Black ice will form on roadways, sidewalks, and parking lots resulting in very slippery conditions making it difficult to navigate. Dangerous and hazardous road conditions are expected. Trees and power lines covered in ice could buckle or break across the area.

Be extra careful out on the roads Wednesday and Thursday -- whatever melted through the day will refreeze into black ice on roadways as overnight lows head for the mid 20s. (KBTX)

