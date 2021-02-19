Baseball announces 2021 Olsen Field game day experience updates

COLLEGE STATION, Texas -- In preparation for the return of Aggie Baseball, Texas A&M has established a reduced capacity and distanced seating model in place for the 2021 season.

MASK POLICY: Per Texas A&M University and Southeastern Conference rules, face coverings (over the nose and mouth) will be required at all times except while stopped to eat and drink. Staff will be prepared to provided assistance and enforce the face-covering requirement. Not complying may result in the removal from the venue.

CASHLESS EXPERIENCE: To minimize points of contact and improve speed and service, all registers at Blue Bell Park will be cashless – including concessions and merchandise.

GATES: Gates will open 90 minutes prior to the first pitch. Fans with digital tickets can present their mobile device displaying the ticket for entry into Blue Bell Park. For more information and detailed instructions on how to use digital tickets, please visit 12thman.com/digitaltickets.

SECTION 12 | AGGIE BASEBALL STUDENT SEATING: To provide an opportunity for more students to experience Aggie Baseball at Blue Bell Park this season, Texas A&M Athletics is introducing Section 12; a newly-added (and distanced) right field bleacher section to accommodate student attendance under reduced-capacity stadium restrictions.

Because this student seating addition is both new and temporary under current circumstances, please note that details are fluid and operations will be revised as needed throughout the season to achieve the most seamless gameday experience possible. Please review the following information regarding new student entry/seating for the 2021 Aggie Baseball season:

STUDENT ENTRY/ACCESS: All students will be seated in Section 12 (labeled in gray on the map below) and will be required to use the exclusive Section 12 entry located on the left/center field side of the stadium for the duration of the 2021 baseball season. The main entry will not be accessible for students and there will be NO entry available on the right field side. IMPORTANT: Please remember to bring your valid Texas A&M student ID on gameday, as the Section 12 entrance will only be available to current sports pass holders and as available, student guests and walk-ups (non-sports pass holders).

Students will have access to restrooms and concessions located near the Section 12 entry (behind left/center field).

STUDENT WALK-UP/GUEST TICKETS: A limited number of student walk-up and student guest tickets will be offered based on availability for each game (excluding Texas A&M vs. Texas) but are not guaranteed. Students can purchase walk-up/guest tickets at the main box office located at the main entrance of the stadium. Please note that a high demand is to be expected for these tickets on Friday/Saturday games and inventory will be limited.

NO 4TH INNING FILL-IN THIS SEASON: In order to adhere to safety protocols, 4th Inning Fill-In will not be in effect this season. We ask that all patrons remain in their seats and stay properly distanced from other fans and season ticket holders in the stadium.

GAME CANCELLATION/POSTPONEMENT: As schedule updates should be expected this season and often occur with little notice, students and ticket holders are strongly encouraged to download the 12th Man Mobile app, follow @AggieBaseball on twitter or visit 12thman.com for the most up-to-date schedule information. To learn more about Texas A&M baseball, log on to 12thMan.com or follow @AggieBaseball on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

TICKET TRANSFERS: Can’t make the game? Transfer your tickets digitally on your Account Manager at 12thmanfoundation.com! For more information on ticket transfers, including detailed instructions, please visit 12thman.com/digitaltickets.

XAVIER SINGLE-GAME TICKETS: For this weekend’s series, a limited number of bleacher tickets will be available for walkup purchase at the box office prior to the game.

With reduced capacity in place at Blue Bell Park this season, available single-game tickets for future games will be determined on a game-by-game basis.

XAVIER SEASON TICKET HOLDERS: Season ticket holders are instructed to use their Game 2 tickets and parking for Saturday’s doubleheader. Game 1 tickets and parking will not be valid for Saturday’s doubleheader.

FAN EXPERIENCE:

Roster cards will be available free of charge on game day

The clear bag policy will remain in effect

There will be no on-field promotions, including Anthem Buddies and the Sunday running of the bases

MORE GOOD BULL:

Enhanced cleaning and sanitation procedures before and during game day

Digitally scanned tickets with guests holding their own ticket for entry

Point-of-sale plexiglass barriers installed with signage and queue alterations

Hand sanitization stations added throughout the arena

Visit gameday.12thMan.com/baseball for a complete list of efforts and enhancements being made to help keep Blue Bell Park as safe as possible.