Brazos Valley arctic blast has proven to be a good omen for Texas A&M Baseball

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Cold weather and Texas A&M Baseball seem to go hand in hand. When February rolls around and your a Texas A&M baseball fan you know to just leave your sleeping bag in the car.

Not to sleep in, but to step into and wear when you’re out at Olsen Field catching a game. This week’s wintery weather in the Brazos Valley brought back memories of the 1989 Aggie Baseball season.

The weekend before the season opener the Brazos Valley experienced an ice storm that crippled the area. It only lasted a few days and the ’89 season opener was not affected like this year’s will be.

That arctic blast probably had nothing to do with the success the team had that year moving into the number one spot in the College Baseball rankings and finishing with a school-record 56-7 record.

As good as that Aggie team was, they lost to LSU in the regional championship game, but if you’re superstitious and most baseball players, coaches and fans are. Extreme cold weather has been a good sign for the Maroon and White.

“If you’re in this building and you’re a baseball guy you’re certainly superstitious,” said A&M Head Baseball Coach Rob Childress. “Whether it’s which socks you wear or different dates. All that plays into it with baseball,” added Childress.

Another instance where an artic blast affected the Aggie baseball season opener was back in 2-thousand-4. Mark Johnson and the Aggies forced to squeeze three games into two days when their Friday game was postponed.

Former President George Bush was scheduled to throw out the first pitch in the Friday season opener and was still able to return on Saturday to get the season off with a memorable first-pitch.

That wasn’t the most talked-about performance on the mound though. A&M starter Zac Jackson tossing a 7 inning no-hitter in a 15-nothing Texas A&M victory.

By the way, the Aggies advanced to the NCAA Super Regionals that season too. Ironically LSU denied the Aggies a trip to Omaha again that year.

