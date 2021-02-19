Bryan, College Station cancel call for water conservation

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Both Bryan and College Station rescind the call for water conservation after seeing sufficient water pressure maintained in the water systems.

Officials say crews will continue to monitor the water system.

@CityofCS and @CityofBryan have rescinded the call for water conservation.



We continue to monitor the water system and encourage you to be mindful of water use. If you continue to run faucets, pls keep to a slow drip.



Report issues to CSU at 855.528.4278#bcstx #tamu — College Station (@CityofCS) February 19, 2021

The Cities of Bryan and College Station thank the efforts of customers and operators during this time and continue to ask residents to be mindful of water use. If you choose to continue to drip your pipes to protect them from freezing, the cities ask to keep it to a small drip.

As the area continues to thaw, both Bryan and College Station officials encourage residents to find their home’s isolation valve and be ready to turn off the water in the event of leaks as pipes thaw out. Additionally, for customers whose pipes have frozen, they recommend, you turn off the water to control leaks.

Officials from both cities first asked residents to conserve water on Feb 17.

Thanks to the efforts of our customers and operators, sufficient water pressure is being maintained in our water systems. The City of Bryan has rescinded the call for water conservation. https://t.co/757snBJdNW — City of Bryan (@CityofBryan) February 19, 2021

Here is the full statement from the Cities of Bryan and College Station:

Thanks to the efforts of our customers and operators, sufficient water pressure is being maintained in our water systems. The Cities of Bryan and College Station have rescinded their call for water conservation.

Crews continue to monitor the water system and encourage residents to be mindful of their water use. If you continue to run faucets to protect pipes from freezing, keep it to a small drip. We encourage customers to locate their home’s isolation valve and be ready to turn off water in the event of leaks as pipes thaw out. To limit possible property damage, customers whose pipes have frozen may wish to proactively turn off their water to control leaks.

Customers with questions should call:

City of Bryan Public Works Call Center: 979.209.5900

City of College Station Utility Dispatch: 855.528.4278

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.