BTU rates will not go up, but higher usage might result in higher bills

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Texans across the state are finally starting to get power back after being in the dark for several days. Customers under Bryan Texas Utilities are seeing their power turned back on, too.

Now, many people are worried that their electric rate will go up.

According to BTU, that won’t happen. In a series of tweets sent out Friday morning, BTU assured its customers that utility rates will not spike. The utility company is owned by the City of Bryan and the rates are set by city rate ordinances. BTU’s current rate ordinance can be found here.

When signing up for an electric service you can usually choose from several plans; fixed, variable or indexed rate. Since BTU is a municipal utility they are on a fixed rate plan, meaning the price you pay per kilowatt-hour stays the same throughout your contract. Even if market prices change, the energy rate won’t be affected.

These rates can only be changed if the city council votes to change the electric rate.

But, BTU did warn customers that since usage has most likely gone up due to the extreme cold the city has experienced the last few weeks, customers may see a higher bill than normal.

