Advertisement

Campbell takes home gold on day two of SEC Diving Championships

(KBTX)
By Rachel Perreault / Texas A&M Athletic Communications
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 8:47 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, Missouri -- Senior Charlye Campbell highlighted the second day of competition at SEC Diving Championships, becoming the first A&M female champion on the springboards Thursday evening at the Mizzou Aquatic Center.

Campbell’s score of 376.45 ranks among the top three highest scores in school history on the 3-meter board. Junior Aimee Wilson joined her teammate and made her second trip of the week to the podium, finishing second with a score of 372.90.

Sophomore Alyssa Clairmont earned a top-15 finish with a score of 272.75 and junior Chloe Ceyanes finished 18th with a score of 255.50.

Senior Kurtis Mathews started competition out to a strong start with a podium finish, scoring 411.10 to take second on the 1-meter board.

Freshman Kyle Sanchez and sophomore Tony Stewart rounded out the men’s competition, earning scores of 283.60 and 278.60, respectively.

The Aggies will return to action Friday with women’s platform prelims at 9 a.m. and finals to follow at 6 p.m. Men’s 3-meter prelims begin at 3 p.m. and finals set to begin at 7 p.m.

For updates and results, follow along on Twitter @aggieswimdive.

Friday, February 1911 a.m.-1:10 p.m.                     Women’s Platform Prelims (based on 35 divers)3 p.m.-5 p.m.                             Men’s 3-meter Prelims (based on 30 divers) 6 p.m.-6:30 p.m.                       Women’s Platform Finals (8 divers) 7 p.m.-7:30 p.m.                       Men’s 3-meter Finals (8 divers)

Most Read

Over a dozen boil water notices issued across the Brazos Valley
Linemen work during an ice storm.
Rolling outages suspended as power is restored across Texas
College Station, Bryan, Texas A&M instructed to conserve water
USPS seeing delays in delivery with winter weather.
Wondering where your mail is? Here’s what you need to know
People waiting in line to purchase items at College Station Sam's Club
Here’s what’s open on Wednesday

Latest News

Texas A&M Baseball
Baseball announces 2021 Olsen Field game day experience updates
The Texas A&M baseball team produced a 56-7 record in 1989 when the Brazos Valley experienced...
Brazos Valley arctic blast has proven to be a good omen for Texas A&M Baseball
Texas A&M Swimming and Diving
Women’s Swimming Continues Competition at SEC Championships
Texas A&M Tennis
Texas A&M Women’s Tennis Matches at Vanderbilt and Kentucky Postponed