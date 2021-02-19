Campbell takes home gold on day two of SEC Diving Championships

COLUMBIA, Missouri -- Senior Charlye Campbell highlighted the second day of competition at SEC Diving Championships, becoming the first A&M female champion on the springboards Thursday evening at the Mizzou Aquatic Center.

Campbell’s score of 376.45 ranks among the top three highest scores in school history on the 3-meter board. Junior Aimee Wilson joined her teammate and made her second trip of the week to the podium, finishing second with a score of 372.90.

Sophomore Alyssa Clairmont earned a top-15 finish with a score of 272.75 and junior Chloe Ceyanes finished 18th with a score of 255.50.

Senior Kurtis Mathews started competition out to a strong start with a podium finish, scoring 411.10 to take second on the 1-meter board.

Freshman Kyle Sanchez and sophomore Tony Stewart rounded out the men’s competition, earning scores of 283.60 and 278.60, respectively.

The Aggies will return to action Friday with women’s platform prelims at 9 a.m. and finals to follow at 6 p.m. Men’s 3-meter prelims begin at 3 p.m. and finals set to begin at 7 p.m.

Friday, February 1911 a.m.-1:10 p.m. Women’s Platform Prelims (based on 35 divers)3 p.m.-5 p.m. Men’s 3-meter Prelims (based on 30 divers) 6 p.m.-6:30 p.m. Women’s Platform Finals (8 divers) 7 p.m.-7:30 p.m. Men’s 3-meter Finals (8 divers)