Hard Freeze Warning in effect Friday night before we cross the finish line!

We are almost there, Brazos Valley! The sunshine helped temperatures reach above the freezing mark area-wide for at least some portion of Friday afternoon, meaning the thaw made some great progress throughout the day. We have one more night of freezing temperatures in store for the Brazos Valley, with a HARD FREEZE WARNING in effect from 11pm Friday night - 9am Saturday morning for the majority of the area. A melt and re-freeze is expected tonight, making for a couple more slick spots for Saturday morning travels. After this one last round of faucet-dripping, we are closing the door on this extremely cold stretch and not looking back!

Partly cloudy skies drift in Saturday as afternoon highs head for the low 50s. As high pressure drifts off to the east, moisture return will help overnight lows only reach the low 40s by Sunday morning. The back half of the weekend is a bit more seasonable, with Sunday’s daytime highs looking to top off in the low-to-mid 60s with a bit more cloud cover on hand. A cold front slips in Sunday evening - Monday morning, bringing the chance for a few showers along with it. We’ll start the mornings in the mid-to-upper 30s Monday and Tuesday and finish the afternoons in the 60s. We’ll see if we can make a run at the 70s by midweek, before a stronger cold front arrives into Thursday bringing another shot at scattered rain.

Friday Night: HARD FREEZE WARNING. Mostly clear. Low: 22. Wind: SE 0-5 mph.

Saturday: Partly cloudy. High: 53. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy. Low: 42. Wind: SW 5-15 mph.

Sunday: Cloudy, with a 20% chance for showers. High: 64. Wind: SW 5-15 mph.

