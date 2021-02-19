Here’s what’s open on Friday

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - As we near the end of the week and the snow and ice melts, stores are further extending their hours of operation or reverting back to regular operating hours. However, many of these stores still have not received trucks with new shipments of items.

It is important shoppers are mindful many local stores have limited stock and services at this time.

H-E-B: All locations open 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Expecting trucks this weekend.

Limits have been placed on some items

Curbside and Home Delivery orders have been canceled

According to H-E-B, some stores are experiencing a low inventory of grocery bags. Customers are encouraged to bring their own grocery bags to the store

H-E-B & Favor Senior Support phone line will be closed on Friday, Feb. 19

Home Depot: 6 a.m. - 9 p.m. (Regular operating hours)

No new shipments of items

Kroger:

2303 Boonville Road: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Location has water, milk, and eggs as of 10:20 a.m. Supplies will be limited per household.

3535 Longmire Drive: 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Location has milk, water, and a low supply of eggs as of 10:30 a.m. Supplies will be limited per household.



Lowe’s: Open 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. (Regular operating hours)

College Station has firewood and water in stock as of 10:45 a.m. Firewood will be limited per household.

Bryan location has firewood and water in stock as of 10:40 a.m. Firewood will be limited per household.

Readfield Meats & Deli: 8 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Meat is available.

Sam’s Club: open

Shipment status unknown

Target: Open 8 a.m. - 10 p.m. (Regular operating hours)

College Station location has milk as of 10:10 a.m.

Village Foods & Pharmacy: Open 12 p.m. - 4 p.m.

The first-time store is opening since winter weather, so store stock levels are good, according to the owner.

Walmart: All locations open. For the most current update check the Walmart store tracker here.

Shipment status unknown

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.