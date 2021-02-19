“Mattress Mack” opens stores as warming centers

HOUSTON, Texas (KBTX) - Houstonians have known Jim McIngvale for decades. But most know him best as “Mattress Mack,” the name he uses in commercials for his furniture store.

He opened the doors of his stores to help out residents who were stuck without power or heat for more than 24 hours.

Two of his gallery furniture locations are serving as warming centers as the area continues to deal with the fallout from a massive winter storm.

Mcingvale is not only providing beds, couches, and chairs to exhausted Texans, he’s also supplying free food, coffee, hot chocolate, and blankets. He also hired security guards to keep the stores safe. McIngvale says it’s part of what he’s obligated to do as a human being.

“Well, my parents always taught me that the essence of living is giving, and the Catholic church I went to taught me that to whom much has been given much is expected and let’s face it, the customers of Texas has been great to us over the past 40 years,” McIngvale says, “it’s not our privilege to do this. It’s not our right to do this. It’s our obligation. This is what we were put on the earth to do is help other people.”

McIngvale also made headlines when he opened his stores to victims of Hurricane Harvey in 2017.

