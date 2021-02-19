Navasota Valley Electric Cooperative working to bring power back to thousands

FRANKLIN, Texas (KBTX) - Robertson and Leon Counties still face major power outages.

On Thursday, Navasota Valley Electric Cooperative says they started the day with nearly 9,000 customers with out power, which is 45% of their system. That also includes Falls and Limestone Counties.

“We have never faced something like this. Like I said, it’s a complete disaster area,” said Steve Jones, the General Manager of Navasota Valley Electric Cooperative.

Jones says they’ve faced a number of new challenges with the winter storms.

“The travel on the roads, we’re having a hard time getting material in that we need, having an extremely hard time getting our guys where they need to be. We’ve had numerous incidents where the public has been out and either hit our equipment or caused us to run off the road with the heavy equipment, and it’s a challenge,” said Jones.

Thursday’s work included restoring power to residents near Holly Cemetery Road.

“It will come to our house, all the way to Ridge and to the highway,” said Sharon Smitherman.

Sharon and her husband have been with out power for more than 24 hours.

“My heart, it kind of sank,” said Smitherman.

But says she knows they’re lucky compared to others.

“Honestly, it hasn’t been too bad for us because we have a fire place,” said Smitherman. “I know people who haven’t had those things and it’s been very difficult.”

Jones says the hope is to have all the power back by Sunday but that is not a guarantee. Navasota Valley Electric does have help coming in from surrounding areas and outside the state.

